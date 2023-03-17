What’s planned for your area?

Carlow County Council received six planning applications between 10-17 March.

APPLICATIONS RECEIVED:

Carlow

Waterways Ireland wish to develop a c.15.358 ha site at the Barrow Navigation. The development will consist of essential maintenance and repair works to the Barrow Navigation, in accordance with Waterways Ireland’s statutory remit, comprising the following; (i) Bank Revetment & Strengthening Works (ii) Post- Flood Spot Dredging & Maintenance Dredging (iii) Back-Drain Maintenance (iv) Small-scale Bank Repaid Works (v) Trackway Surface Maintenance Works and (vi) A new temporary haul road located at Bestfield and Borris. Bestfield access route is indicative with final route to be agreed with landowner. A 15m haul road approximately 4m wide will be constructed from the access trackway in the Borris Estate to the Barrow track way and (vii) all works ancillary and incidental to the maintenance and repair works referred to above. A Natura Impact Statement has been prepared in respect of this Planning Application. The development is in the townlands of Newacre, Clogrenan, Killeeshal, Ballinabrannagh, Harristown, Bestfield or Dunganstown, Strawhall, Graigue, Ballygowan, Rathvinden, Rathellin, Leighlinbride, Dunleckny, Moneybeg, Sliguff, Ballyellin and Tomdarragh, Ballyteigelea (Idrone East By), Borris, Ballynagrane, Cournellan, Ballykeenan (St. Mullin’s Lower By), Tinnahinch, Knockeen and Carriglead, Co Carlow.

Judit Keogh wishes to develop a part conversion of domestic garage to accommodate habitable use in conjunction with existing dwelling and construction of hallway extension at Pinewood Avenue, Rathnapish, Carlow.

Michael & Liz Dempsey wish to construct a single storey extension to the rear and a first-floor extension to the side of the existing two storey dwelling house at Braganza, Strawhall.

Clonegal

Philip Kelly wishes to construct, permission consequent on separate application, a fully serviced dwelling house at Clonegal.

Ronan & Mary Gallagher wish to demolish an existing sunroom and construction of a two-story extension to the side of an of an existing dwelling house at Coolroe, Clonegal.

St Mullins

Martin Doyle wishes to construct a milking parlour with silos, drafting and handling area at Lime Hill Farm Ltd, Coolyhune, St Mullins.