Co Carlow coffee shop, yard and workshop up for sale

Saturday, March 18, 2023

This premises on Bridge Street, Tullow is a great opportunity to purchase a retail unit, yard and workshop.

The retail unit is fully furnished and ready to go as a coffee shop with outdoor area and seating, WC facilities and fully functional kitchen. It extends to c. 66 sq. mtrs with an outdoor area of 36 sq. mtrs.

Workshop and yard extends to 250 sq. mtrs. to include office space, workshop and storage area. This was previously a car workshop and is ideal for such business. Asking price: €220,000. BER: Exempt.

More information here.

