  • Irish rugby team’s Grand Slam win a fantastic achievement – Varadkar

Saturday, March 18, 2023

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA in Washington DC

Leo Varadkar has hailed the Irish rugby team’s Grand Slam victory as a “fantastic achievement”.

The Taoiseach congratulated the team and their staff after watching the match from an Irish bar in Washington DC, a day after St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

“A fantastic achievement. Wishing them all the very best for their World Cup preparations,” he said.

The Six Nations win culminates a three-day St Patrick’s Day trip to the US capital during which Mr Varadkar met with US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

During a series of speeches and bilateral meetings, the Taoiseach thanked the US for its support on Brexit and the Good Friday Agreement, as Mr Biden hailed the Windsor Framework as a “vital, vital step”.

