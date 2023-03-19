Death notices in Co Carlow

Kay Walsh (née Cleary)

Emoclew”, Brownshill Road, Carlow and formerly of Tinahely, Co. Wicklow passed away unexpectedly, on March 16th, at her home.

Predeceased by her husband Donal.

Beloved mother of Pat (Padraig), Alice, Goretti and Joe and cherished sister of Marie, Sr. Elizabeth and the late Tim.

She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, son-in-law George, Alice’s partner Fergus, daughters-in-law Annette and Elaine, grandchildren Aoibhinn, Conor, John, Kieran, Sinead, Aisling, Anna, Gregory, Donal, Aine and Ailis, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, good neighbours and friends

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence (Eircode R93 Y2H0) from 3pm on Sunday, concluding with Prayers at 8pm. Removal from there on Monday at 10.30am, to the St Mary’s Church, Bennekerry, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Kay’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Mary’s Church, Bennekerry, online streaming service

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZyK61r70_2E

Joe McDonald

Heatherfield Court and formerly of Oak Park, Carlow and Maynooth, Co. Kildare, March 17th 2023 at home. Beloved husband of Bernie and much loved father of Ann (Fleming), Peter, Robert and Garrett. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter, sons, sisters Helen and Cora, daughters-in-law Anna and Michelle, grandchildren Rachel, Laura, Jack, Sarah, Niall, Cian, Finn, Ian, Sam and Jack, sister-in-law Clare, brother-in-law Dan, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his son-in-law Michael, and siblings Mary, Bill and John.

May Joe Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Sunday (March 19th) from 3pm to 6pm. Funeral Mass on Monday (March 20th) at 11am in Holy Family Church, Askea, Carlow. Private cremation to follow.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Éist Carlow.

House private, please.

The funeral Mass will be live streamed on the following link

Askea Church webcam

Andrew Doyle

Templeowen, Tullow, Carlow

17th March, 2023. Peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny; beloved son of the late James and Elizabeth and brother of the late Dermot, Michael, Tom, Bridget and Mary. Andrew will be sadly missed by his loving brother Seamus, sister Elizabeth, brothers-in-law Miley and Michael, sister-in-law Kathleen, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May Andrew Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McGuill’s Funeral Home, Bennekerry, on Monday from 4.00p.m. concluding with Prayers at 8.00p.m. Removal on Tuesday at 11.15a.m. to The Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Tullow, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow.

Andrew’s Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon can be viewed on the following link:

https://tullowparish.com/our-parish/webcam/

The family wish to thank all the staff at the Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Urlingford, for their exceptional care of Andrew.