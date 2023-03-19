  • Home >
Man arrested after €2.4 million of cocaine seized in Rosslare Europort

Sunday, March 19, 2023

Gardaí in Wexford have arrested a man in his 30s following the seizure of cocaine worth an estimated €2.4 million at Rosslare Europort on Saturday afternoon the 18th of March.

The arrest was made following an operation conducted by personnel attached the Revenue Customs Service.

The drugs were discovered when Revenue officers stopped and searched a vehicle that had disembarked a ferry from Cherbourg, France.

A man in his 30s, and sole occupant of the vehicle, was arrested by Gardaí at the scene. He is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drugs Trafficking Act, 1996 at a Garda Station in the Eastern region.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

