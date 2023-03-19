Attractive three bed on sale in the Swan, Laois for €295k

  • Home >
Sunday, March 19, 2023

DNG McCormack Properties are presenting to the market 8 Clarmallagh, The Swan, Co Laois. This is a beautifully maintained, owner occupied, three bedroom, detached home comprising of a large welcoming entrance hall with under stairs storage, a cosy sitting room with a solid fuel stove with a new surround, a modern kitchen, utility room, separate dining room and guest WC on the ground floor.  Upstairs there is a dual aspect master bedroom, tw large double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Built in 2006 within a small development of approx. 30 houses No 8. is not overlooked to the front or rear and benefits from a corner site with complete privacy. Externally this home is very attractive with off street double parking, a low maintenance red brick exterior, a new composite front door, 2 large side entrances with metal framed access gates.  The rear garden benefits from a south west facing garden with a beautiful patio area that over looks the luscious green fields of the Laois countryside.  The rear garden also houses a large metal shed which is serviced by electricity.

The Swan, Co Laois borders Kilkenny, Carlow and Kildare and is just a one hour drive to Dublin. Call DNG McCormack Properties to make an appointment to view 0599133800. Guide price: €295,000. BER: C2. More information here.

 

