What the papers say: Sunday’s front pages

Sunday, March 19, 2023

Ireland’s Grand Slam glory dominates Sunday’s newspaper front pages.

The Sunday Independent leads with the historic victory for Andy Farrell’s side.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said treatment of small landlords is ‘not fair’, the Business Post reports.

A picture of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar celebrating Ireland’s Grand Slam win in Washington makes the front page of The Sunday Times. It also includes a story on teachers living ‘in fear of mistakes in gender wars’.

The Irish Mail on Sunday leads with a report that the State has “underspent” on housing by €1 billion ahead of the much-criticised ending of the eviction ban.

The Irish Sun on Sunday leads with a full-page tribute to Ireland’s Grand Slam winning team.

Suella Braverman’s plans to deport migrants to Rwanda feature on several of Sunday’s UK newspaper front pages.

No migrants have been relocated to the country since the deal was signed last April by Ms Braverman’s predecessor, Priti Patel, but the Sunday Telegraph and Sunday Express report that the UK home secretary plans to get flights running by summer.

The Sunday Mirror speaks to refugee Rasheed Baluch, who was housed by Gary Lineker, after the Match of the Day presenter returned to BBC sports coverage following a row over his criticism of the policy.

The Observer says former UK prime minister Boris Johnson is preparing to defend his actions during the Partygate scandal ahead of his appearance at the Commons privileges committee on Wednesday.

The Sunday People reports on claims that judges are being advised to lock up fewer offenders because of overcrowding in prisons.

And the Daily Star on Sunday speaks to former footballer Neil Ruddock about how losing seven stone through life-saving gastric surgery has improved his sex life.

