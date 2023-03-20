Death notices and funeral arrangements for Co Carlow

  • Home >
Monday, March 20, 2023

Andrew Doyle
Templeowen, Tullow, Carlow

17th March, 2023. Peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny; beloved son of the late James and Elizabeth and brother of the late Dermot, Michael, Tom, Bridget and Mary. Andrew will be sadly missed by his loving brother Seamus, sister Elizabeth, brothers-in-law Miley and Michael, sister-in-law Kathleen, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May Andrew Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McGuill’s Funeral Home, Bennekerry, on Monday from 4.00p.m. concluding with Prayers at 8.00p.m. Removal on Tuesday at 11.15a.m. to The Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Tullow, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow.

Andrew’s Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon can be viewed on the following link:

https://tullowparish.com/our-parish/webcam/

The family wish to thank all the staff at the Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Urlingford, for their exceptional care of Andrew.

