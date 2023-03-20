Café owners renew short-term lease on land in St Mullins

COUNCILLORS approved the leasing of less than half-an-acre of land in St Mullins to the O’Brien family of the Mullichain Café.

The land is located at the café and would be leased from the council for three years at an annual cost of €10.

There was wide support for the proposal, with the family commended for their work in the area.

“I think it’s great that someone takes the site on,” said cllr Michael Doran of Leighlinbridge. “We did nothing with it when it was in our ownership. It’s a win-win to have someone who operates in the area and cares about the area.”

However, Fine Gael’s Tommy Kinsella asked council management to “make sure the tenant complies with regulations set down and take appropriate action, not like last time”.

The meeting also heard from cllr Willie Quinn that Wexford County Council’s bid to create a greenway from Wexford to St Mullins may require consideration of a shorter lease.

Senior executive officer Eamonn Brophy said there was a break clause in the lease, if required.

The land in question is next the Mullicháin and prior to taking a lease over a decade ago had been an eyesore. The O’Briens cleared it and it’s now a neat lawn.

“We are delighted to have the council’s support and of course we will comply with all regulations,” said Martin O’Brien of the Mullichain.