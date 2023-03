The Carlow Whiskey Society will hold their next tasting on Thursday 30 March in Teach Dolmen at 8pm. The society will be joined by Alex Conyngham, founder of Slane Distillery, who will bring everyone through the breakdown of their whiskey along with some unreleased and unexpected variants. The price of the event is €30 for members and €40 for non-members. Annual membership to the society is €50 which brings with it a host of perks. For more information, email [email protected]