€200m scheme to help businesses affected by war in Ukraine, energy costs extended

James Cox

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney has announced changes to the €200 million Ukraine Enterprise Crisis Scheme.

The scheme consists of two streams of funding to enable “viable but vulnerable firms of all sizes” in the manufacturing and internationally traded services sectors to “continue contributing to the success of the Irish economy”.

The first stream, which will assist firms suffering liquidity problems as a result of Russia’s war on Ukraine, has been extended to December 31st, 2023.

The second stream, which will help those impacted by severe rises in energy costs, has been extended to March 31st, 2024.

Under the initial scheme, companies could apply for a minimum of €20,000 and a maximum of €500,000 under stream one and up to €2 million in the case of energy intensive firms under stream two.

Under the revised scheme the aid levels are to be increased to €2 million and €4 million respectively.

Minister Coveney said: “The Government continues to monitor the adverse effects of Russia’s illegal war of aggression in Ukraine on our economy.

“We are acutely aware of the impact the situation in Ukraine is having on Irish businesses in terms of trading difficulties as well as the impact on energy costs.

“The amended Ukraine Enterprise Crisis Scheme will continue to assist companies most exposed to and suffering the broader effects of the war in Ukraine.

“The scheme will continue to assist both agency and non-agency manufacturers, exporters and internationally traded services companies.”