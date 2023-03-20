Inspiring young leaders in CBS Carlow graduate from Meitheal programme

James Mc Guirk, Tom Behan, Naoise Brennan, Brandon Cassidy, Jack Dawson, Sean Murphy, Daniel McGrath, Billy Nolan, Shane Nolan and Tom Roche

By Elizabeth Lee

TEENAGERS from across the diocese of Kildare and Leighlin graduated recently from a programme that encourages them to be mentors for younger students.

The Meitheal mentoring programme is run in secondary schools for leaving cert students, where they are encouraged to help and guide younger students through their school life.

Friday 10 March marked the last day of duty for the current batch of sixth years, ahead of them sitting their leaving cert in early summer. Ten young men from St Mary’s Academy CBS, Carlow were among the graduates, who were drawn from 24 other schools in the dioceses.

James McGuirk, Tom Behan, Naoise Brennan, Jack Dawson, Seán Murphy, Daniel McGrath, Billy Nolan, Shane Nolan, Brandon Cassidy and Tom Roche were the CBS students who graduated at a ceremony in Holy Family Church, Askea, Carlow.

The event was organised by Robert Norton, who is the overall co-ordinator of Meitheal in the Kildare and Leighlin diocese. Bishop Denis Nulty presided at the graduation ceremony, while Fr Tom Little also shared a beautiful prayer with the students. It was a very enjoyable evening for all involved.

Teachers and staff from CBS wish the boys all the very best in their bright futures.