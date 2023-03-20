South Carlow drama group puts on extra nights

A CARLOW drama group has added further shows to a popular production that’s currently running. The well-established Killoughternane Drama Group is currently performing a production of Michael Carey’s ***Craddock’s Well*** in the local hall. The play touches on themes of loneliness and emigration in a rural way of life that’s both humorous and touching.

Following last week’s initial run, further shows will take place this Thursday, Friday and Sunday 23-24 and 26 March in Killoughternane Hall. Tickets cost €10 and are available at the door.