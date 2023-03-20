South Carlow drama group puts on extra nights

Monday, March 20, 2023

Craddock’s Well cast and crew Sean Ferry, Patrick Mullins, Martin Murphy, Peter O’Rourke, Jim Quirke Mick Maloney, Luke Fitzgerald, Sean Ryan, Michael Nolan, Paul Fitzgerald, Brid Waters, Hannah Ferry, Sean Rose and Tina Kavanagh

A CARLOW drama group has added further shows to a popular production that’s currently running. The well-established Killoughternane Drama Group is currently performing a production of Michael Carey’s ***Craddock’s Well*** in the local hall. The play touches on themes of loneliness and emigration in a rural way of life that’s both humorous and touching.

Following last week’s initial run, further shows will take place this Thursday, Friday and Sunday 23-24 and 26 March in Killoughternane Hall. Tickets cost €10 and are available at the door.

 

