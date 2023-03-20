Thirteen cars burnt out in Green Acres

Thousands of euro worth of damage was caused when 13 cars were targeted in an arson attack in the early hours of St Patrick’s Day and were completely destroyed.

The shocking incident occurred at the Green Acres site in Ballyvergal, close to the Dublin Road near Carlow town, just after midnight on Friday 17 March.

Green Acres, a former ballroom that was hugely popular for dances in the 1970s and 1980s, is now used as an used car sales room where scores of cars are parked.

Thirteen cars were set alight on Friday morning when the culprits broke into the compound. Among the cars that were destroyed were two Mercedes and two BMWs as well as a number of Opals. This is the second time in a number of months that the site has been burgled.

A forensics team have investigated the scene and gardaí have conducted house-to-house inquiries in the area.

They are appealing for information and are looking for people who may have dashcam footage or CCTV from the Ballyvergal area on Friday morning.

People are asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620.

 

