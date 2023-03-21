Death notices and funeral arrangements

Joan Moore (née Haughney)

61 Dereen Heights, Tullow Road and formerly of Church St., Graiguecullen, Carlow, passed away unexpectedly, on March 20th, at her home.

Beloved wife of Richie, much loved mother of Richie, Robbie, Tracey and the late baby Trevor, adored grandmother of Robyn, Sophia and Faye and cherished sister of Maeve.

She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughter, grandchildren, Richie’s partner Sam, Robbie’s partner Bernie, Tracey’s partner Kevin, sister, brothers-in-law, uncle Paddy Norris and his daughters Trisha and Anne, nephews, nieces, relatives, good neighbours and friends.

May Joan’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Carlow, on Wednesday, March 22nd, from 3pm, concluding with Prayers, at 7.30pm.

Removal on Thursday at 10.30am to The Holy Family Church, Askea, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 am. Funeral afterwards to St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow for burial.

Joan’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on The Holy Family Church, Askea, online streaming service

http://www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation.