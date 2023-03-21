Sinn Féin criticise ‘red tape and bureaucracy’ around Government housing scheme

Cillian Sherlock, PA

Updated at 13:45

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has criticised the “red tape and bureaucracy” of the current scheme which allows local authorities to purchase rental properties with tenants in situ.

The scheme was too slow and cumbersome she told RTÉ radio’s News at One, and it appeared that some local authorities were reluctant to engage with the Government. Pressure needed to be put on the authorities to act speedily, she urged.

Ms McDonald was responding to questions about Sinn Féin’s motion to extend the evictions. By extending the ban 3,000 families would be spared the ordeal of being evicted, she said.

“All of us accept the eviction ban can’t be permanent, but we also can’t countenance a situation which sees thousands of families evicted.”

Extending the ban would buy the Government time to introduce measures that they should have implemented previously. “We know they need time and action.”

It comes as Labour leader Ivana Bacik said the Government’s position on ending the eviction ban is “indefensible”.

Counter-motion

Labour has indicated it will support a Sinn Féin motion on extending the ban until January which is due to be debated on Tuesday evening.

The Cabinet held a meeting on Tuesday morning where it was expected that ministers would finalise the Government’s counter-motion to the proposal for a vote on Wednesday.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Ms Bacik said there is a “potential tsunami of evictions” with families facing an “imminent housing catastrophe”.

“There’s been such a failure by Government to put in place the necessary measures to ensure that we have a supply of homes available,” she said.

Labour also expects to bring a motion of no confidence against the Government on Wednesday, March 29th if it “refuses to act”.

A spokesperson said the party had not tabled such a motion since 2000.

“This not something we do lightly, but we have given Government every chance to change its mind,” Ms Bacik said.

Labour has drafted emergency legislation to indefinitely extend the eviction ban while providing for an “evidence-based mechanism” for lifting it by order of the Minister if homelessness figures fall for four months in a row.

The party said only the Government can pass this emergency legislation in time for the end of the eviction ban on April 1st.

Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan has also confirmed she will vote against the Government on the issue.

Ms Hourigan has previously voted against the Government and lost the Green Party whip for six months last year.