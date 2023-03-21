Photo gallery: Newtown Dunleckny NS confirmation

Tuesday, March 21, 2023

 

Grace Pierce with her family

Paddy Corcoran with his father Alan

 

Leon Holohan with his parents Ger and Annmarie and his siblings Cameron and Kayleigh during the Newtown-Dunleckney NS Confirmation day in St Patricks Church in Newtown

 

Noah Traynor with his parents Aoife and Oscar

 

 

Thomas Dermody with his family

 

Sophie Wall-Murphy and Isabelle Kearney

 

Tadhg OGorman with his family

 

Serena Searson with her family

 

Holly Evans with her family

 

Conor Kelly with his parents Cornelius and Linda and his brother Adam during the Newtown-Dunleckney NS Confirmation day in St Patricks Church in Newtown

 

Sophie Wall-Murphy with her family

 

Alex Reilly with his family

 

JP O’Dwyer with his family

