TD’s have contacted RSA directly over delays to driving tests

Ken Foxe

Some TDs were getting so many complaints about driving test delays that they started writing directly to the chief executive of the Road Safety Authority (RSA).

Former Cabinet Minister Michael Ring explained how he was “deeply concerned” as his office was being bombarded with queries from people looking to take a test.

The Fine Gael TD explained how multiple people in his area had job offers, which they could not take up because they did not have a full driving licence.

In an email to the CEO of the RSA Sam Waide, he wrote: “In the last number of weeks, I have received an increasing number of queries pertaining to people seeking their driving test.”

Mr Ring added: “Some of the people that have contacted me have job offers but they cannot take up these positions without a full driving licence so regrettably, they will lose these job offers. I think this is an extremely unfair situation for these people.”

Fianna Fáil’s Cathal Crowe ended up seeking a meeting with the RSA and sending them on a long list of people in his area desperately in need of a test.

He wrote: “I’m inundated week after week with emails and calls from constituents who are facing lengthy waits on their tests.”

He said he understand that the Covid-19 pandemic had caused a backlog and that priority had been given to frontline care workers.

In another email, he wrote: “However, all the above applicants also need to drive, some for work and some for college and their need is very urgent to them for their livelihoods.

“Some of their jobs are dependent on having full driving licences. If you could arrange to have them called at this stage, it would be marvellous as they all have been waiting for some time.”

Independent TD Verona Murphy explained how she had been emailing twice a week for a month about two cases in her locality.

In a message to Sam Waide, she wrote: “[I] have not received any response which is most frustrating and disappointing. Can I please have a response so that I can go back to these people.”

In response, Ms Murphy was told that her emails had gone to a “non-monitored mailbox” so had not been seen and was offered “sincere apologies”.

Two other Oireachtas members Timmy Dooley and Joe Carey also directly emailed the RSA CEO, about particularly needy cases in their area.

Separately, records from the Road Safety Authority detail how problems mounted last autumn with waits of fifteen to sixteen weeks being reported.

In internal records, this was attributed to an increase in demand, the “natural cessation” of some contract testers that had been working with the agency, seasonal leave, and tester training.

A CEO update from October said: “Current estimated national average time is sixteen weeks. This is in breach of service level agreement.

“Recruitment campaign to increase permanent tester numbers from 100 to 130 is well advanced. Volume of tests per day have returned to pre-Covid level following health and safety review … overtime is being offered across the network both during the week and on Saturdays.”

A risk report from December explained that waiting times were still well above what they were supposed to be with thirty new instructors to be offered roles, and an estimated 35 new testers needed to ensure smoother operations in the future.

The CEO report said: “Current estimated national average weeks to invite is nineteen weeks … recruitment campaign to increase permanent tester numbers from 100 to 130 is in final stages and offers have issued. Consideration is now being given to temporary contract needs.”

Asked about the records and the representations received by their CEO Sam Waide, a spokesman for the RSA said: “Our position on this is clear and applies to everyone.

“Regarding all requests for urgent driving tests, if a customer is a critical frontline worker employed by the HSE, a private hospital or the emergency services and need to drive in the course of their duties they may submit a request form which can be found on the RSA website. If that request is approved then the customer will be prioritised.

“Outside of this situation and in the interest of fairness to all customers, invitations to book a test slot are issued in strict rotation, with those who applied and are eligible being invited first.”