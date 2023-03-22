Carlow protests in tense stand-off over housing for Ukrainian refugees

THERE were tense scenes at protests centered around the housing of refugees in Carlow last Wednesday, but they ultimately passed off without serious incident.

Some protestors from the ‘Carlow Says No’ group were literally face to face when they confronted those campaigning for immigrant solidarity at the Liberty Tree in Carlow town. However, there was no physical altercation between both sides and, for the most part, the opposing groups kept their distance across Potato Market.

At their peak, both groups numbered around 30 each. The poor weather, the timing of the protests and the fact that many people were working probably kept the numbers down.

Gardaí maintained a low-key presence, with plain clothes officers observing close by and marked patrol vehicles passing regularly through the area.

The ‘Carlow Says No’ protest appeared to be something of a broad church, with some residents from the Tullow Road objecting to proposed modular homes for Ukrainians in their area, joined by members of the far-right Irish National Party and activists from outside Carlow.

One prominent member of the protest and leader of a subsequent march to the locked doors of Carlow County Council was Dubliner Andy Heasman.

A ‘journalist’ who previously campaigned against Covid-19 vaccines and pandemic lockdowns, Mr Heasman said local people had been “shut out” over what was happening in their community. “They don’t know who is coming into their areas. They feel like they have no control or say over their own communities anymore. The power has been taken off them. We feel it’s time the power is given back to the people and let them decide who comes into the country.”

Mr Heasman denied that he and his protestors were racist or that he was sowing dissent.

“I have not taken advantage of the situation at all. I was invited here. I am going around this whole country trying to make them aware of what’s going on, how they are all undocumented … we’re just Irish, we are not far right; just Irish people who have had enough.”

It was notable how many beeps of support the ‘Carlow Says No’ protest received from passing motorists.

One of the organisers of the ‘Carlow For All’ solidarity rally was People Before Profit councillor Adrienne Wallace. Cllr Wallace dubbed the ‘Carlow Says No’ protest as a ‘far-right’ event and cautioned residents from getting involved with it.

“There are very genuine issues with the Tullow Road, 100%, but you will not get any solutions to them by marching under fascist banners. They are pitting communities against each other.”

Cllr Wallace listed several burning issues on the Tullow Road, such as lack of amenities and more access points, but said the people responsible were public representatives and local and national government.

“There is no migrant in the Dáil; there is no Ukrainian in the Dáil,” she said.

“Twenty percent of the town’s population is on the Tullow Road and a tiny few were out protesting. They do not represent the majority of people. There is genuine anger, but you will not solve any issue getting involved in an organisation that just wants violence and scapegoating.”

Cllr Wallace was the only Carlow-based public representative who took part in the event, while Sinn Féin TD Kathleen Funchion was also in attendance.

Cllr Wallace said she did not feel safe at the protest and claimed to have witnessed Nazi salutes from protestors.

“I am five months’ pregnant and these people are levelling threats in my face and getting up in my face. They say they care about women and children, but the biggest target for them was a pregnant woman.”

Cllr Wallace had scheduled the protest to take place 30 minutes before the planned Carlow Says No rally.

Asked whether this had been a responsible decision, she said you could not let “fascists organisations” go unchallenged.

There were chants of ‘You’ll never beat the Irish’ from the Carlow Says No protest, while ‘Racism out, refugees welcome’ was sang back at them.

Mr Heasman subsequently led a group of protestors to the doors of Carlow County Council, which had been locked. He and others then stood over the pedestrian crossing at council buildings, causing traffic delays of around 15 minutes. Gardaí then corralled protestors off the road. The incident was recorded and shared on social media. The following day, Mr Heasman released another video seeking to highlight links between Carlow gardaí and the Freemasons.

Cllr Wallace hoped the protests would be a temporary flashpoint and noted that, nationally, the far-right protests had suffered from diminishing numbers.

However, a further ‘Carlow Says No’ protest is set to take place on Saturday afternoon, 1 April.

There is also a general belief that the Department of Children, Equality and Integration, which is responsible for the modular homes for refugees, will continue to press ahead with investigating whether the Tullow Road site is suitable for modular homes, as it cannot be seen to have given in to local opposition.

The issue around the Tullow Road looks set to continue for some time yet.