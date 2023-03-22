Death notices in Co Carlow

Aine Hosey (née Geoghegan)
Hounslow, West London and formerly of 27 Staplestown Road, Carlow, passed away peacefully, on 1st February 2023.
Beloved wife of Jim, much loved mother of Gary, Sharon, Jim Jnr and Steve.
She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law, and daughter-in-laws, brother Joey, sister Rose, brother-in-law, sister in laws, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.
May Aine’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Funeral Mass for Aine’s ashes will be celebrated on Saturday, 25th March, in The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, at 10am and will be followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.
Aine’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, online streaming service
https://carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/
|Pat O’Neill
Leyton, London, England and formerly of 21 St Patrick’s Avenue, Carlow, passed away peacefully on March 21st, 2023, in London, England.
Beloved husband of Diane, much loved father of Paul, Gemma and the late Kathy, adored grandfather of Christine, Caral, Cheryl, Shannon and Shauna and cherished brother of Peter, Martin, Joe, Gerry, Eileen, Esther, Ann Marie and the late Richie, Breda and Ned.
He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, son-in-law Simon, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
May Pat Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Funeral arrangements to follow shortly