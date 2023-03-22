Death notices in Co Carlow

Aine Hosey (née Geoghegan)

Hounslow, West London and formerly of 27 Staplestown Road, Carlow, passed away peacefully, on 1st February 2023.

Beloved wife of Jim, much loved mother of Gary, Sharon, Jim Jnr and Steve.

She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law, and daughter-in-laws, brother Joey, sister Rose, brother-in-law, sister in laws, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Aine’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Funeral Mass for Aine’s ashes will be celebrated on Saturday, 25th March, in The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, at 10am and will be followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Aine’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, online streaming service

https://carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/