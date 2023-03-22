Gaelcholáiste hits all the right notes with musicals show

By Elizabeth Lee

THERE’S nothing to lift the soul like a good song delivered with gusto and love, and that’s what audiences got when they attended Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach’s first big musical production in four years. ***A Night at the Musicals*** was an anthology of different shows, incorporating big numbers from such classics as ***Grease*** and ***Aladdin***, all stitched together with great acting, singing and dancing.

Theatre producer Tara Landers was brought in by Gaelcholáiste management to produce the show, and what a job she did!

“It’s indicative of the great job that Tara did that all of the 71 students in transition year were involved. This is by far our biggest TY class to date and they all had a part to play, whether on stage or front-of-house, or in promotion and marketing. They were all really involved,” said teacher Deaglán Ó Laochra, the TY class co-ordinator.

The teenagers put on two sell-out night-time shows, plus two daytime shows – one for the rest of the students in Gaelcholáiste and one for the senior classes in their sister school, the Gaelscoil.

“We had sell-out shows all the way, so that was 280 people at each one – and thanks to the marketing and promotion team, which approached businesses for prizes, we had a great raffle each night, too,” continued Deaglán. “The students loved every second of it; they had so much fun doing it. They were speaking about it afterwards, saying that they missed the buzz around the school, but we’re already making plans for next year.”