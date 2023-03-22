What the papers say: Wednesday’s front pages

Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Government’s bid to secure the support of Independent TDs to see off an eviction ban motion brought by Sinn Féin is the main topic on Wednesday’s front pages.

The Irish Times and Irish Examiner both lead with stories on the eviction ban motion.

A change in the Fair Deal scheme will see families keep rental payments in a bid to free up more properties, the Irish Independent reports.

The Echo leads with an inquest into the deaths of two people who were struck by a bus.

The Irish Sun leads with Ed Sheeran’s pledge to never do drugs again following the death of his friend Jamal Edwards.

The Irish Daily Mail leads with a story on Taoiseach Leo Varadkar admitting Ireland may have to consider introducing policies similar to those in Scotland around where to house trans women in prisons.

The Herald leads with an interview with the daughter of murder victim Bobby Ryan.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph and The Irish News lead with stories on a 12-year-old girl who has been hospitalised following the suspected murder of her mother.

Boris Johnson’s defence dossier dominates the UK front pages ahead of his appearance in front of the Commons Privileges Committee over the “partygate” affair.

The Guardian says the ex-prime minister faces a fight for his political survival – one the Daily Mail says a “bullish” Mr Johnson is ready for.

That sentiment is echoed in the Daily Express.

And the i says UK prime minister Rishi Sunak will be dragged into the inquiry on what it calls “D-Day for Johnson”.

Concentrating on the 52 pages of defence evidence released on Tuesday, the Daily Mirror lists what it calls “Boris’ Partygate excuses”, with The Independent describing it as a “pyramid of piffle”.

The Daily Star labels Mr Johnson “Pinocchio”, while Metro says he argues MPs were misled accidentally and any lies were not “proper whoppers”.

The Daily Telegraph crosses the House and focuses on opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer avoiding tax on a pension.

An interview with Ed Sheeran fills The Sun‘s front page, with the singer vowing never to do drugs again after the death of his friend, music mogul Jamal Edwards.

The Times focuses on a report which shows the use of the pill and coil raises the risk of breast cancer, while the Financial Times says falling life expectancy is delaying the increase of the state pension age to 68.

