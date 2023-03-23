Death notices for Co Carlow

Thursday, March 23, 2023

 

Pat O’Neill, Leyton, London, England and formerly of 21 St Patrick’s Avenue, Carlow, passed away peacefully on March 21st, 2023, in London, England.

Beloved husband of Diane, much loved father of Paul, Gemma and the late Kathy, adored grandfather of Christine, Caral, Cheryl, Shannon and Shauna and cherished brother of Peter, Martin, Joe, Gerry, Eileen, Esther, Ann Marie and the late Richie, Breda and Ned.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, son-in-law Simon, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

 

May Pat Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Funeral arrangements to follow shortly

