Initiative aims to tackle dereliction in Carlow town

By Suzanne Pender

A COMPREHENSIVE survey aimed at tackling dereliction in Carlow town is currently underway. The wide-ranging survey by Carlow County Council is part of the ‘Town Centre First’ strategy and aims to identify vacant and derelict properties, their legal status, ownership and the action required to bring them back into use.

The initial findings of the survey were presented to members of Carlow Municipal District by council planning officials Nicola Lawler and Brigid Dennihan.

A total of 287 properties in Carlow town were surveyed, with 69 vacant residential properties, 68 derelict residential properties, 62 vacant commercial properties, 21 derelict commercial properties and three parcels of land identified.

To date, 19 of these properties have been targeted for URDF funding, 15 properties inspected and closed, six have been referred to housing, there are six cases where action was taken by the owner, six properties are proceeding to compulsory purchase order (CPO), in three cases the owner has engaged, while a further three properties require further inspection.

Ms Lawler stated that in the case of 153 properties, no action has yet been taken, but accepted this was initial raw data and “we have a lot of work ahead of us”.

“We are working through the properties, identifying the property owner and if they are registered and moving through the various stages,” she said.

Ms Lawler stated that in the case where housing potential is identified, a letter is sent to the registered owners, followed by a second letter, and then CPO is commenced, but insisted that the aim is to work with the property owners. “We are dealing with dereliction, but this is about helping people, too,” she said.

Cllr Andrea Dalton described it as “a very detailed and welcome report”.

“It’s something we have been asking for – to tackle dereliction in our town – and it’s great to have the baseline data. You have done a phenomenal amount of work in a short amount of time,” she said.

Cllr Dalton made particular reference to the dereliction at Shamrock Square, adding “it makes me cringe every time I pass it”.

Cllr Fergal Browne praised the work of the council, but stated that the department has been “way too slow on this”. He urged a ‘use it or lose it’ approach and also to “flush people out” where they were allowing their properties to sit in dereliction for too long.

Cllr John Cassin highlighted a number of prominent derelict properties, including Shamrock Square, Staplestown Road, the former Kelly’s shop on Tullow Street and also the former Crotty’s premises on Tullow Street. “There’s a lot of work going on, but there are a lot of buildings derelict that have been active for a long time,” said cllr Cassin.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace also criticised the “bureaucracy” from the department, adding that it “needed to get serious about cutting through the red tape”.

Cllr Tom O’Neill accepted that it is a “long process that is frustrating”, but the council’s planning department had “hit the ground running”.

Cllr Fintan Phelan asked about properties that are not derelict but may be in need of a lick of paint and would “really enhance the area”. “Are there any schemes like that?” he asked.

Ms Lawler stated that in terms of the ‘use it or lose it approach’, there is a 12-month timeframe for property owners. She stated that their priority is dereliction, but that they are working very much in conjunction with the Carlow Project 2040 and targeting those main areas, such as Tullow Street and Dublin Street.

Ms Lawler outlined the CPO process and the robust and detailed reasoning for the requirement of a CPO. She also highlighted the strategy of concentrating on the areas of greatest need.

In terms of a paint scheme, she agreed that would be “100% most welcome”.

“It would mean that people who do not have the means to do up their premises would be assisted,” she added.