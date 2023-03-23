Staff were the stars of the show at the Arboretum’s awards night

Special guest Rory O’Connor grabs a selfie with staff at the Lord Bagenal Georgina and Chris Stynes The Doyle family – Barry, Lynda, Rachel, Frank, Fergal and Kim



Barry and Lynda Doyle

By Suzanne Pender

THE ARBORETUM Garden Centre enjoyed a night of celebration and an opportunity to honour what makes the award-winning centre the best in the country – its wonderful team. The garden centre held its employee awards night in the Lord Bagenal Hotel recently, welcoming staff from its two outlets in Leighlinbridge and Kilquade, Co Wicklow.

“We haven’t had our annual awards since the end of January 2020 and we all know what happened then, so it was great to have them back,” said Fergal Doyle, co-owner and CCO at the Arboretum.

“Our operations manager Barry Gardener did a fantastic job as MC and we also welcomed comedian Rory O’Connor of Rory’s Stories as our keynote speaker, who was incredible.”

Rory entertained and inspired all in equal measure with his story of triumph over addiction, gambling and low self-esteem – a very powerful and memorable address.

On the night, the Arboretum announced its overall Employee of the Year Award, which was won by Pierce Carpenter, assistant store manager at Arboretum Leighlinbridge. The Carlow native has made a big impact in a relatively short time with the company and was a very popular winner on the night.

Other local award winners were Laura Coogan, who received the Best Customer Service Award, Sarah Doran, who won Outstanding Service Award, recently retired Tommy Payne, who won a Special Recognition Award, and Philip Healy, winner of the Best New Employee of the Year Award.

The Arboretum also took the opportunity to update the team on the Arboretum Academy, a bespoke training and development initiative that encompasses an induction programme for new starters and a certified course for managers and prospective managers in the business.