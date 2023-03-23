  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Two arrested on suspicion of murder in ‘Kerry Babies’ case

Two arrested on suspicion of murder in ‘Kerry Babies’ case

Thursday, March 23, 2023

Fiachra Gallagher

Two people have been arrested in connection to the 1984 killing of a baby in Co Kerry. They are suspected of murder.

An Garda Síochána said on Thursday that a man (60s) and woman (50s) were being held at stations in the south of country under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

‘Baby John’ was discovered at White Strand, Caherciveen on April 14th, 1984. The infant male was found lifeless, having sustained multiple injuries.

The full circumstances of the baby’s death, which became known as the ‘Kerry Babies’ case, have hitherto been unknown.

Superintendent Flor Murphy said in a release that the arrests are a “significant development” in the effort to “establish the truth” about Baby John’s death.

In 2018, Garda announced a review of Baby John’s death. Speaking at the time, Superintendent Murphy called for the public’s help in finding out what happened to the infant.

“Someone is Baby John’s mother. Someone is Baby John’s father. Someone knew his mother or father.

“People have carried a lot of pain and hurt over the last 30 years. This is an opportunity for them to help bring closure to this terrible event and ensure that Baby John receives justice.

“Our strong belief at the current time is that the answers to this are in Caherciveen and the close surrounding areas.

“After all these years, Baby John deserves the truth,” she said.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

‘Blast of oil and smoke’ from William Dunlop’s motorbike before fatal crash

Thursday, 23/03/23 - 8:42pm

ESB fears millions may be paid out to allow power lines over private land

Thursday, 23/03/23 - 8:17pm

Judge continues to deliver charge to jury in Michael Scott trial

Thursday, 23/03/23 - 8:15pm