John Lennon Graiguecullen, Carlow On 20th March 2023 following a motorcycle accident in Thailand; predeceased by his sister Caroline. Sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Mary Rose and John, sister Avena and brother Paul, sister-in-law Jaime, nephews Paul Jnr., Sean and Tadgh, aunts, uncle, colleagues, neighbours and many friends. May John Rest In Peace. Funeral arrangements later.