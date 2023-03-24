Death notices in Co Carlow

Sean Byrne

Kernanstown, Bennekerry, Carlow

23rd March, 2023. Unexpectedly at his home; predeceased by his son Jody, also by his 9 brothers and sisters. Beloved husband of Betty, much loved dad of Julie, John, Lily, Anne and Paul, adored grandad of Emma, J.J., Sean, Adam, Grace, Eddie, J.P., Lucy, Lydia, Matthew and Robbie. Sean will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, daughter-in-law Dervla, sons-in-law Jay, Tom and Eddie, nephew T.J., nieces, nephews, extended family, his very good neighbours and friends.

May Sean Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McGuill’s Funeral Home, Bennekerry on Friday from 4.00p.m. concluding with Prayers at 8.00p.m. House private, please. Removal on Saturday at 10.30a.m. to St. Mary’s Church, Bennekerry, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.00a.m. followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Sean’s Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11.00a.m. can be viewed on the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZyK61r70_2E

Joe Lawler

68 St Fiacc’s Tce, Graiguecullen, Carlow, on the 24th March 2023, aged 88 years, peacefully, at his home, surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his wife Margaret, who died on 13th January 2022. Deeply regretted by his loving sons Jimmy, Joseph, Dan, Ger, Paul, Dermot, daughters Anna, Mairead, Patricia, Carina and young Anna. Sadly missed by his sons, daughters, brother Dan, sister Ann, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother in law, sister in law, sons in law, daughters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

=========================

May Joe Rest In Peace.

=========================

Reposing in Lacey’s Funeral Home, John St., Carlow (R93 H684), on Saturday, 25th March, from 4pm concluding with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Sunday 26th at 12.30pm to St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, to arrive for requiem Mass at 1pm.

Joe will be laid to rest immediately afterwards Beside his Loving wife Margaret, in Sleaty new cemetery.

=========================

Joe`s Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare`s Church, Graiguecullen, online streaming service by clicking on https://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/