Death notices in Co Carlow

Joe Lawler

68 St Fiacc’s Tce, Graiguecullen, Carlow, on the 24th March 2023, aged 88 years, peacefully, at his home, surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his wife Margaret, who died on 13th January 2022. Deeply regretted by his loving sons Jimmy, Joseph, Dan, Ger, Paul, Dermot, daughters Anna, Mairead, Patricia, Carina and young Anna. Sadly missed by his sons, daughters, brother Dan, sister Ann, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother in law, sister in law, sons in law, daughters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

=========================

May Joe Rest In Peace.

=========================

Reposing in Lacey’s Funeral Home, John St., Carlow (R93 H684), on Saturday, 25th March, from 4pm concluding with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Sunday 26th at 12.30pm to St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, to arrive for requiem Mass at 1pm.

Joe will be laid to rest immediately afterwards Beside his Loving wife Margaret, in Sleaty new cemetery.

=========================

Joe`s Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare`s Church, Graiguecullen, online streaming service by clicking on https://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/