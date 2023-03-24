Dog wins tractor worth €100K in draw!

Friday, March 24, 2023

The Clough Community Centre fundraising group

By Carmel Hayes

A NEW John Deere tractor worth €100,000 has been won – by a dog!

The grand prize in the Clough Community Centre fundraiser is on its way to Limerick, after the winning ticket was pulled from a drum on St Patrick’s night.

The golden ticket was in the name of Toby, a dog owned by Patsy Dalton from Galbally. While Toby does have a licence, it doesn’t appear to cover driving so Patsy will have to sit in behind the wheel when the magnificent machine arrives.

A video of the draw in Mary’s Bar, posted on the Clough Community Centre Facebook page, shows that everything was completely above board, with no suggestion of Father Ted-style chicanery.

After former proprietor Seán Hyland picked out the winner, it emerged that Patsy had put his dog Toby’s name on the ticket, never thinking that the canine would trot away with the prize.

After months of ticket-selling, the Clough Community Vision Committee’s biggest fundraiser to date has brought the village a giant step closer towards achieving its goal of building a new community hall, which will host a variety of local clubs, activities and organisations.

The group is working closely with the Tidy Towns committee, which has plans for a playground and community garden adjacent to the new centre, creating a wonderful focal point for the village.

