Football and fun for SETU Carlow this Thursday from dawn to dusk

By Elizabeth Lee

NON-STOP football, a bit of banter and a lot of craic – that’s what’s promised at a special one-off dawn-to-dusk football fundraiser.

Three students studying event management in SETU Carlow – Anthony Griffin, William Lyons and Jamie De Hora – came up with the idea of organising the charity event in aid of Head in the Game, an organisation that raises awareness about mental health issues.

The idea is for the five-a-side game to start at 8am and for the teams to be changed every hour until 8pm. Numerous special guests have been lined up, too, with the likes of former UFC fighter Paddy Holohan as well as TikToker Gary Lyons. GAA and rugby players in the college have also signed up for a game. All that is followed by an after-party in Scraggs Alley pub in Carlow.

“If we get people to play football and have fun, while also raising awareness about mental health and the work that Head in the Game does, then that’s a win for me,” explained Anthony.

The event is taking place on Thursday 30 March in SETU Carlow. It’s €10 to register, and for that you get an hour’s worth of football, a free jersey, a raffle ticket and free entry into Scraggs Alley that night.

To register, log onto Instagram https://www.instagram.com/hitg_dawntilldusk/

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100089834126091

Twitter https://twitter.com/hitg_dawn2dusk