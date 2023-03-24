Free screening of film about climate change awareness

CARLOW County Environmental Network is hosting a free screening of a film, ***The letter– a message for our Earth***, to raise awareness of climate change and to spur people into taking positive steps to help the future of the environment.

In 2015, Pope Francis wrote ***Laudato Si*** (The Letter), an encyclical about the environmental crisis. He called on people of all faiths and of none to come together as one humanity to seek to resolve the tragic effects of environmental degradation on what he calls our common home.

The film, which is produced by the Laudato Si’ Movement, is a visually stunning documentary that follows the journey of five courageous changemakers who go to Rome and bring perspective and solutions from the poor, the indigenous, the youth and wildlife into a conversation with Pope Francis.

“We are a voluntary group, based here in Carlow, who are working to increase awareness of the urgency to take positive environmental action and minimise the impact of climate change,” says Martin Lyttle, a volunteer with County Carlow Environmental Network.

“We are excited to bring a screening of ***The Letter*** to Carlow, as it explores the brutal situation our world is in right now as we try to address the climate and biodiversity crises, but it also gives us hope, as it shows how ordinary people are doing what they can to make a difference.”

The event takes place in An Gairdin Beo, Dublin Road, Carlow on Sunday 2 April at 5.30pm, where attendees can find lots of information covering climate change, the biodiversity crisis and the resulting migration/refugee crisis. There will also be an opportunity to chat with local and national interest groups over a cup of tea and a slice of pizza.

Screening of ***The Letter*** takes place at 6.30pm and will be followed by a short discussion and more pizza for those who missed out before the film.

Everyone is welcome and admission is free, but booking is required by logging onto

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-letter-a-message-for-our-earth-tickets-587430138357