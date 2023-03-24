HSE waiting lists forced Pat to have surgery in Spain

By Suzanne Pender

WELL-KNOWN Carlow native Pat Bolger has revealed that he flew to Spain to have a knee replacement operation due to lengthy HSE waiting lists.

The 74-year-old Bagenalstown native dedicated decades to volunteering in the county with various organisations, including the Community Games, Sports Partnership and GAA and Bagenalstown Athletics Club. But when the 2009 Carlow Person of the Year needed help, he ended up using a little-known European law and the organisation Healthcare Abroad to access the surgery at a top private hospital in the upmarket seaside city resort of Dénia, an hour north of Alicante.

Pat, who now lives in Tullow, once ran a successful joinery business and travelled all over the world with his furniture craft business, including installing Irish pubs in European cities.

“I never thought I’d be back in Spain to get a new knee,” said Pat, who has also volunteered with the Carlow Mental Health Association. “Like all men, I probably ignored my own health issues. You tend to ignore them.

“My family had been on to me all the time about my bad knee, telling me I needed to get it sorted. I went to see my GP at Leighlinbridge Health Centre and he advised that I go abroad (due to the waiting lists). I rang the agency Healthcare Abroad and we got all the details from them, and everything ran so smoothly after that. I want to thank them very much. They made it so easy. They were so professional,” explained Pat.

“There is a waiting list for every ailment in Ireland and there was no waiting list when I rang Healthcare Abroad.”

Pat said he was treated like a VIP, was met at the airport in Dublin and was then collected at the airport in Alicante – and booked into a fabulous four-star hotel.

“I was ferried back and forward from the hotel to the hospital for all appointments; and I was given ten intensive physio sessions after surgery, and I was up and about again in no time at all. Better still, Healthcare Abroad did all the paperwork for me,” said Pat, who played football and hurling with Old Leighlin until he was 41.

“My four children were delighted I was finally being seen and my GP Dr Tom Foley was so brilliant and so supportive.

“I would advise anyone living with the pain I suffered not to wait another day. Get on to Healthcare Abroad and get on a plane to Spain. There’s a flight every day out of most Irish airports so there’s no excuse,” said Pat.

Pat was keen not to knock HSE staff at home in Ireland.

“I agree with the new CEO at the HSE that certain aspects need reform. But I also want to say that as European citizens we are entitled under European and Irish law to travel to any other EU country for healthcare,” he said.

“All you need is a GP referral letter and an x-ray. Healthcare Abroad even helped me get a credit union loan via Carlow Credit Union, so the costs were paid in advance and the HSE pays the credit union back around four months later.”

A Healthcare Abroad spokesperson said: “We were delighted to help Pat access surgery in Spain under the EU ***Cross Border Directive***. The full costs of his surgery and rehab will be reimbursed by the HSE around 16 weeks after all the forms are submitted.

“Pat recovered particularly quickly after his knee replacement and we want to wish him all the best for the future.”

Under the Healthcare Abroad arrangements, the agency completes all paperwork to ensure the HSE refund. Patients do have to pay for the costs of flights and the hotel (€70 per room B&B), as the HSE does not refund travel costs.