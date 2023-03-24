Irish Cancer Society appeal for donations of Daffodil Day

Michael Bolton

The Irish Cancer Society’s biggest fundraiser is back in full bloom this year with the aim of raising €4 million for the charity.

Daffodil Day first launched back in 1988 and is now responsible for raising around 20 per cent of the charity’s income.

Volunteers will be out in force across the country, as people donate to help to the Irish Cancer Society provide free services.

The long term affects of the Covid pandemic in cancer were seen last year, with an estimated 2,600 cancer diagnoses were missed in 2020 alone due to the Covid pandemic

Averil Power, chief executive of the Irish Cancer Society, says there is increased demand for many of their services due to the cost-of-living crisis.

Ms Power is appealing for people to donate what they can to ensure crucial services for patients can be maintained.

“The cost-of-living crisis and delayed cancer diagnosis mean that more people than ever need our help this year, we really want to be there for everyone that needs us.

“With our free nursing services, our counselling, advice service and free transport.

“The Irish Cancer Society only gets three per cent of ts funding from the state. We are reliant of daffodil day and other events to raise €25 million every year, to fund our vital life saving research, and our vital supports every year.”