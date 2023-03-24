Lions Club promotes ‘Message in a bottle’

The scheme was devised to help older or vulnerable people if they need emergency services

By Elizabeth Lee

CARLOW Lions Club is hosting an information evening about ‘Message in a bottle’, a system that’s designed to assist emergency services with key information about a patient.

Geared towards older or more vulnerable people, Message in a bottle is literally a system where the individual’s personal details such as name, age, health conditions and medications are all stored in a handy-to-open bottle. The bottle is then stored in the person’s fridge, which will have an identifying sticker, while a sticker by the front door will alert the emergency services that the person is a participant in the scheme.

“Everyone has a fridge, so it’s a handy place to store the bottle with the information. In case of an emergency and the person can’t communicate, the emergency services will know immediately where they can get information about the person,” explained Joe Costello from Carlow Lions Club.

The Lions Club is promoting the scheme and wants people to go along to their information evening that’s taking place in the Seven Oaks Hotel, Carlow tomorrow evening, Wednesday 29 March, at 7pm.

Members of An Garda Síochána and the ambulance service will be on hand to give advice about the system.