Man charged with murder after woman’s body found in Portadown

By Claudia Savage, PA

Detectives investigating the murder of a woman in Portadown have charged a 25-year-old man.

The body of 37-year-old Alesia Nazarova was found following a house fire in the Church Street area of the town in the early hours of Tuesday.

A second female was taken from the scene to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

The accused has been charged with murder, attempted murder, arson with intent to endanger life and theft.

He is due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.