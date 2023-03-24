  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Man charged with murder after woman’s body found in Portadown

Man charged with murder after woman’s body found in Portadown

Friday, March 24, 2023

By Claudia Savage, PA

Detectives investigating the murder of a woman in Portadown have charged a 25-year-old man.

The body of 37-year-old Alesia Nazarova was found following a house fire in the Church Street area of the town in the early hours of Tuesday.

A second female was taken from the scene to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

The accused has been charged with murder, attempted murder, arson with intent to endanger life and theft.

He is due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Woman (80s) dies after van and car crash in Co Mayo

Friday, 24/03/23 - 10:03pm

Kerry babies case: Woman (50s) released without charge

Friday, 24/03/23 - 8:22pm

No evidence of feud or ‘bad feelings’ as motive for gun attack on cousin’s home

Friday, 24/03/23 - 6:39pm