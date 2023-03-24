Tánaiste opens social housing project at Éamon de Valera’s old school

Fiachra Gallagher

Tánaiste Micheál Martin opened a new social housing project at a former Christian Brothers School in Co Cork on Friday.

The former school, which is located on Charleville’s Main Street and once counted a young Éamon de Valera among its students, has been converted into nine social housing apartments. The project was led by the Peter McVerry Trust.

The first tenants have already moved into Centenary House, as the complex has been named, and will be fully occupied in due course.

The property comprises of seven one-bed apartments as well as a three-bed and a two-bed apartment for families, along with communal garden facilities developed for the enjoyment of tenants.

The building ceased to operate as a school in 1972. Since then, the building was used by various community groups, but in recent years had fallen into a state of disrepair

Speaking at the launch of the project, Mr Martin said that it was “greatly encouraging” to see a derelict — and historic — building be brought back into use for social housing.

“Peter McVerry Trust is a valued partner in the Government’s efforts to tackle homelessness, and I’ve always been impressed by their ambition and expertise in transforming vacant properties right across the country.

“The delivery of more one-bedroom homes are a crucial part of successfully delivering programmes such as Housing First and reducing the number of people impacted by homelessness in Ireland,” he said.

CEO of Peter McVerry Trust Pat Doyle acknowledged the assistance of Cork County Council and the Government’s Housing for All plan in delivering the project.

“The nine homes that the Tánaiste has officially opened today are very much in keeping with our expertise as a housing provider; that is the redevelopment of derelict buildings as social housing. This building is particularly special given its historic landmark status in the heart of the town,” Mr Doyle said.

“All Peter McVerry Trust tenants who will make this their new home will receive ongoing supports from our local Housing with Supports team and will come from the local authority housing list.

“Peter McVerry Trust is active in 11 towns across Cork and delivered 48 homes for people impacted by homelessness in the county since January of last year. In 2023 the charity will deliver another 45 homes in the county with 30 in Cork City as part of its ambitious national housing programme. “