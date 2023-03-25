Community group plans to set up ‘cultural house’ in Carlow

Cllr Michael Doran with Maria and Sofia

By Suzanne Pender

AN organisation aimed at the promotion, integration and social inclusion of everyone in the community has set its sights on expanding into Carlow.

Twilight Community Group is a non-profit organisation which began in Co Kilkenny, focusing in particular on the needs of immigrants, ethnic minorities, disadvantaged and disability groups.

The group holds an annual international conference supported by the EU’s CERV (Citizens Equality Rights and Values) programme, which attracts communities from across Ireland and Europe.

European Cultures Together 2023 took place over a five-day period in the Newpark Hotel, Kilkenny recently, with more than 18 different nations and communities displaying their cultures.

This year, the group travelled to Carlow for the second day of its presentations and enjoyed the town and what it will have to offer into the future through a new proposed partnership with the Twilight Community Group.

At the Seven Oaks Hotel, the delegates were warmly greeted by leas-cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council cllr Michael Doran. Cllr Doran welcomed everyone to Carlow, including mayors from a number of Hungarian cities along with representatives from Malta, Romania and Slovakia.

Cllr Doran acknowledged the upcoming plans that are well under way for Twilight’s ambitious expansion programme to open another international cultural house in Carlow town. Bringing the conference to Carlow is also an acknowledgment from Twilight that the charity sees a very fruitful and beneficial relationship for future projects.

Following their meal, the group enjoyed a wonderful evening of music from Noel Boland.

To learn more about Twilight Community Group, go to www.twilight.ie. Alternatively, contact [email protected] or [email protected].