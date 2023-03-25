Major fire brought under control by firefighters from Wexford and Waterford

James Cox

UPDATED 19:00, 25/3/23

Firefighters are wrapping up at the scene of a major industrial fire in County Wexford.

Units from Waterford and Wexford attended the blaze at a garden furniture fabricator in New Ross.

Wexford Fire Service said the call came in just after 10.35am this morning and two of the three units on the site have been gutted.

Karen Kelly and her brother were driving by as the first responders arrived.

Ms Kelly told Newstalk: “It just looked really out of control to be honest, you could see the flames coming out through [the building]. The fire brigade was on the scene and they were trying to battle it.

“I stayed about an hour up there just looking, there was a lot of people gathering up there. As far as I know it’s Culcita factory, they do cushions and all for patio furniture. It was really scary, from where I was standing you could actually feel the heat.”