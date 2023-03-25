Housing the key focus at Labour Party conference

Michael Bolton

Labour Leader Ivana Bacik says her party wants an Ireland that works – for all.

In her opening speech at her party’s conference last night, she set out her vision for better housing, quality work, a care guarantee and a clean and safe environment.

In their 72nd party conference, Ms Bacik had appealed for people to get behind the party in their upcoming no confidence motion against the Government.

Housing will dominate Day Two of the Labour Party event in Cork city today, just days after the Government survived a challenge to it’s controversial decision to lift the ban on no fault evictions.

The Labour Party were among those to vote for Sinn Féin’s motion, resulting in the party to table a motion of co confidence against the Government this week.

The party’s Education spokesperson Aodhán Ó Riordáin says Deputy Bacik wants people to consider Labour.

“She had a stunning victory in the by-election and what she wants to do for the party in her remarks last night is to repeat what she did in the by-election”, said Mr Ó Riordain.

“You don’t have to support either Fine Gael or Sinn Féin, there is another way. It’s what the Labour party is promoting, a social democratic Ireland, and she is the leader of that movement. She wants to replicate the success of her own by-election in the general election.