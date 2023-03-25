Tech-savvy kids welcome new IT system at Tinryland NS

By Suzanne Pender

CREATING an IT system that not only aids learning but safeguards future development and expansion has been installed in a local school.

Tinryland NS recently teamed up with Paul Byrne, MD of Business IT Solutions, to implement an IT system in the school’s beautiful new extension and the existing premises.

Business IT Solutions, based in Carlow, Kilkenny and Dublin, is delighted to be part of the sponsorship and its support was warmly welcomed by the school.

“It is difficult to source additional financial support for ICT systems and services, so we turned to Paul for help in the summer of 2022,” explained Oralith Hennessy, principal of Tinryland NS.

“The board of management and school staff are eternally grateful to Paul and his team for the huge support and guidance throughout the project. To have their company on hand on the ground, and virtually, was a huge relief for us and we would like to acknowledge their ongoing support,” she added.

Paul remarked how Business IT Solutions was proud to be part of such a worthwhile project.

“It was great to be able to help Tinryland NS in developing a fit-for-purpose IT system as a big thank you for all the wonderful work Orlaith and her colleagues do in the community,” said Paul.