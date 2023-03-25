What the papers say: Saturday’s front pages

Saturday, March 25, 2023

The arrests of two people for the death of the Kerry babies, the failed appeal of Graham Dwyer and the upcoming vote of no confidence against the Government leads the headlines in today’s papers.

The Irish Times leads with the Kerry babies case being sent to the DPP, as the man and woman arrested on Friday have been released without charge.

The Irish Examiner also leads with the arrests of the two people in the case, while experts say appeals  by Graham Dwyer could last for several years, following his failed appeal yesterday.

The Irish Independent also leads with the headlines of the two people arrested being the parents of the child.

The Kerry babies case also dominates the Irish Daily Mail as a local Kerry priest hs called for empathy while investigations are ongoing.

The Echo’s front page is Micheál Martin claiming he is confident the Government will survive an upcoming vote of no confidence by Labour, following the controversy of the eviction ban.

The Irish Daily Star leads with the case of Annie McCarrick being upgraded to a murder investigation on Friday, 30 years on from when she went missing.

British front pages

Britain’s King and Queen Consort were due to begin the first state visit of the King’s reign on Sunday but the trip was shelved after a night of violent nationwide demonstrations.

The Times reports that there were fears anti-Macron protesters would target the Versailles banquet.

The Daily Telegraph reports that the King’s trip to France had been part of a Government strategy to renew historic ties with Europe following Brexit.

The Daily Mail leads on President Macron standing accused of “bowing to violence”.

The Daily Express reports on the royal tour being axed due to fears over the King’s safety.

The Independent carried a dramatic picture and a headline referring to “fire and fury”.

The Guardian leads on school leaders in England saying they are being driven out of the profession by Ofsted’s inspection regime.

The Daily Mirror focusses on the NHS dental crisis.

FT Weekend leads on Olaf Scholz rejecting comparisons between Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse.

And the Daily Star reports on a “global farting pongdemic” that they say can be blamed on part-baked baguettes.

