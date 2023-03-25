Woman, 70s, dies after crash involving car and lorry in Co Offaly

By Cillian Sherlock, PA

A woman in her 70s has died after a crash involving an articulated lorry and a car in Co Offaly.

The collision happened just after 8.30am on Saturday on the N62 outside Ferbane.

Emergency services attended and the woman, who was driving the car, was taken to Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore, where she died from her injuries.

No other injuries have been reported.

The road was still closed on Saturday evening, with local diversions in place.

“A technical examination of the scene will take place later this evening by garda forensic collision investigators,” a garda statement said.

Gardaí appealed for anyone with information to contact the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.