Fleadh Cheoil returns for a weekend of top trad tunes

By Suzanne Pender

FLEADH Cheoil Cheatharlach is making a welcome return to the picturesque village of Leighlinbridge next weekend – Friday 31 March to Sunday 2 April.

The opening concert of the Fleadh sees three exceptional traditional musicians perform from the incredibly talented folk group Nasc. Tara Breen on fiddle, Pádraig Rynne on concertina and Jim Murray on guitar, promises to bring the Fleadh audience on an odyssey of wonder, joyfulness and upbeat music.

Support act on the night is Music Generation Carlow’s Reelig, one of Carlow’s senior county trad ensembles, showcasing young musicians aged 14 to 18 years. Reelig is directed by Music Generation Carlow musician educators Áine Donohoe and Cillian Townsend.

The concert takes place in Leighlinbridge Parish Centre. Tickets are €15 on the door, or from Fleadh committee members. Doors open at 7.30pm and the concert starts at 8pm, while a raffle will also be held.

On Saturday 1 April, Fun Fleadh competitions begin. These are open to all primary school children, who simply need to show up on the day. The entry fee is €2.

On Saturday afternoon, the official Fleadh Cheoil competitions take place in Leighlinbridge Parish Hall, while on Sunday 2 April, Meaney’s Lounge/Garden is the place to be for a youth session from 3pm to 5pm and all welcome.

Sessions will also take place throughout the weekend in participating pubs, which include Kelly’s, Meaney’s, Tigh Uí Bhraonáin and The Garrison.

See Facebook and Instagram Fleadh Cheoil Cheatharlach or Mad for Carlow Trad for more session trail details.