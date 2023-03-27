Agri forum on rural living takes place this Thursday

By Suzanne Pender

AN AGRI rural forum has been organised to examine the issue of protecting the integrity of agriculture and rural living.

The forum has been organised by Fine Gael councillor Joe Lyons, a member of Kilkenny County Council, and will take place in Callan Parish Hall, Callan (R95 KOV5) this Thursday, 30 March at 8pm.

“The main purpose of this meeting is to facilitate a local meeting that will proactively discuss the concerns and frustrations of farmers and highlight the industry’s ambitions and opportunities, as well highlighting key rural issues,” said cllr Lyons.

The forum will be chaired by Eddie Downey, Fine Gael national agriculture, food and rural development forum chairperson.

Panel contributors include minister minister of state for agriculture Martin Heydon, Seán Kelly MEP, senator Tim Lombard Seanad spokesperson on agriculture, food, forestry and marine, Callan Co-op manager James Fitzgerald and Paddy Phelan South East Energy Agency.

This event will also be supported by deputy John Paul Phelan, Embrace Farm, Callan Macra and local gardaí.

All are welcome.