By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ in Carlow are investigating the theft of bicycles stolen from a garage at a house in Ballybar. The four bikes were taken between 4pm on Monday 20 March and 5.30pm on Wednesday 22 March. Among those taken were a Cervelo red/black racing bike, a ladies’ racing bike, a Giant Cycle, red in colour, and a light-blue ladies’ bike. Anyone with any information or anyone who is offered any of these items for sale is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station.