Penny Lane car park in Carlow town

By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ in Carlow are investigating after two cars were damaged in Penny Lane, Tullow Street between Saturday night and Sunday morning. Both vehicles, a black Volkswagen Golf and a silver Toyota Yaris, had their windows smashed. Nothing was taken from either car. Gardaí are appealing to anyone with footage – dash-cam or CCTV – or anyone with any other information to contact Carlow Garda Station.