County Carlow’s digital champions honoured at annual awards night

By Suzanne Pender
DIGITAL champions from across Co Carlow were acknowledged at the second annual County Carlow Digital Awards last Thursday.
The awards are organised by Local Enterprise Office Carlow and Carlow County Council together with their partners SETU, the Business Post and Content Plan.
The overall winner of the Carlow Digital Awards 2023 was Pro-Tray, a business based in Myshall which manufactures and sells a unique range of electrical containment tools. Pro-Tray was represented at the ceremony by its managing director Tony Kelly.
In total, there were nine winners who, together with the overall winner, share a prize fund of €10,000.
All shortlisted finalists were placed in a public competition for an award called the People’s Choice Award. After strong levels of public voting, two awards were presented to The Big Idea House and Duffy & Porter.
A special award was also presented to Carlow Tourism. This accolade recognised the innovative approach Carlow Tourism has taken over many years to the online promotion of Carlow as a destination for tourists and the benefit this work has brough to all of Co Carlow. Carlow Tourism was represented by chairperson Michael Walsh and CEO Eileen O’Rourke.
The awards acknowledged and promoted businesses based in Co Carlow which have developed their digital and web marketing platforms as part of their product offering. The awards were open to businesses who were recipients of trading online vouchers with fewer than ten full-time employees.
During the awards ceremony, cllr Brian O’Donoghue, cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, addressed the finalists, who described the way in which they share their business story and communicate their key messages online with customers as inspiring.
“We all know that we are stronger when we listen, and we are smarter when we share. Sharing your business story online communicates that you are an SME who isn’t afraid to pitch your USP to the world and is a testament to your innovative and creative spirit.”
Jim Woods, business adviser with Local Enterprise Office Carlow, noted that “the importance of businesses trading online and having an effective digital offering cannot be overstated”.
“Irish consumers now spend an average of €1,700 a year online, with 84% of the spend going to the top 15% of businesses. Through a smart digital offering, small businesses can effectively punch above their weight and compete with bigger businesses. The time has never been better to do so,” he said at the awards.
The full list of awards winners and finalists were:
Overall Winner
Pro-Tray Electrical Containment Tools
People’s Choice Award Joint Winners
The Big Idea House
Duffy and Porter
Special Award
Carlow Tourism
Digital in Export
Winner – Bodylite
McNally Denture Clinic
Bunbury Boards
Ballyshane
Digital in Professional Services
Winner – Pro-Tray Electrical Containment Tools
The Big Idea House
The Carlow Academy
Ciaran Smith Heating
Barrow Consultancy and Training
Carroll Estimating
Digital in Consumer Services
Winner – Scats Bouncing Castles
AK Permanent Make Up & Skin Care Clinic
Fawn Laser
Ballybar Ireland
A Touch of Class
Studio Dancewear
Digital in Manufacturing
Winner – Cullen Nurseries
Duffy and Porter
DeBurca Design
Bodylite
Toothwear
Digital in Tourism
Winner – The Lace Gallery
Carlow Tourism
Made in Carlow Gallery ltd.
Lisnavagh Farm Partnership
Butlers Organic Eggs
Digital in Retail
Winner – Bramley’s Jewellers
Blake’s Hair Salon
Prettymess.ie
Illuminate by Shauna
MarieSue Lingerie
Salon East