County Carlow’s digital champions honoured at annual awards night

By Suzanne Pender

DIGITAL champions from across Co Carlow were acknowledged at the second annual County Carlow Digital Awards last Thursday.

The awards are organised by Local Enterprise Office Carlow and Carlow County Council together with their partners SETU, the Business Post and Content Plan.

The overall winner of the Carlow Digital Awards 2023 was Pro-Tray, a business based in Myshall which manufactures and sells a unique range of electrical containment tools. Pro-Tray was represented at the ceremony by its managing director Tony Kelly.

In total, there were nine winners who, together with the overall winner, share a prize fund of €10,000.

All shortlisted finalists were placed in a public competition for an award called the People’s Choice Award. After strong levels of public voting, two awards were presented to The Big Idea House and Duffy & Porter.

A special award was also presented to Carlow Tourism. This accolade recognised the innovative approach Carlow Tourism has taken over many years to the online promotion of Carlow as a destination for tourists and the benefit this work has brough to all of Co Carlow. Carlow Tourism was represented by chairperson Michael Walsh and CEO Eileen O’Rourke.

The awards acknowledged and promoted businesses based in Co Carlow which have developed their digital and web marketing platforms as part of their product offering. The awards were open to businesses who were recipients of trading online vouchers with fewer than ten full-time employees.

During the awards ceremony, cllr Brian O’Donoghue, cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, addressed the finalists, who described the way in which they share their business story and communicate their key messages online with customers as inspiring.

“We all know that we are stronger when we listen, and we are smarter when we share. Sharing your business story online communicates that you are an SME who isn’t afraid to pitch your USP to the world and is a testament to your innovative and creative spirit.”

Jim Woods, business adviser with Local Enterprise Office Carlow, noted that “the importance of businesses trading online and having an effective digital offering cannot be overstated”.

“Irish consumers now spend an average of €1,700 a year online, with 84% of the spend going to the top 15% of businesses. Through a smart digital offering, small businesses can effectively punch above their weight and compete with bigger businesses. The time has never been better to do so,” he said at the awards.

The full list of awards winners and finalists were:

Overall Winner

Pro-Tray Electrical Containment Tools

People’s Choice Award Joint Winners

The Big Idea House

Duffy and Porter

Special Award

Carlow Tourism

Digital in Export

Winner – Bodylite

McNally Denture Clinic

Bunbury Boards

Ballyshane

Digital in Professional Services

Winner – Pro-Tray Electrical Containment Tools

The Big Idea House

The Carlow Academy

Ciaran Smith Heating

Barrow Consultancy and Training

Carroll Estimating

Digital in Consumer Services

Winner – Scats Bouncing Castles

AK Permanent Make Up & Skin Care Clinic

Fawn Laser

Ballybar Ireland

A Touch of Class

Studio Dancewear

Digital in Manufacturing

Winner – Cullen Nurseries

Duffy and Porter

DeBurca Design

Bodylite

Toothwear

Digital in Tourism

Winner – The Lace Gallery

Carlow Tourism

Made in Carlow Gallery ltd.

Lisnavagh Farm Partnership

Butlers Organic Eggs

Digital in Retail

Winner – Bramley’s Jewellers

Blake’s Hair Salon

Prettymess.ie

Illuminate by Shauna

MarieSue Lingerie

Salon East