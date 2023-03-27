Death notices in Co Carlow

Maureen (Mary) McCormack (née O’Brien)

Donaghmede, Dublin /Fenniscourt, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow. Peacefully, at the age of 81, in Beaumont Hospital. Maureen, predeceased by her beloved husband Seán (John). Sadly missed by her children, Joseph, Anne, Carol, John, Patrick and Damien, daughters-in-law, Mary, Philomena, Linda and Gráinne, sons-in-law, Gerry and George, her sister Ann, brothers John, Patsy, Tommy, Kevin and Willie; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren and great grandchildren, her extended family, friends and neighbours. Remembering also her late brothers Liam and Joe.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing, Tuesday (March 28) in Frank Jennings Funeral Home, Greendale Road, from 5pm to 7:00pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday (March 29) at 10am in St.Benedict’s Church, Grange Park, Dublin 5. D05XN47 and can be viewed on this link: www.churchservices.tv/grangepark followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if you wish, to a charity of your choice.

Esther (Essie) O’Brien Blake

Garretstown, Rathvilly, Co. Carlow – 26th March 2023 peacefully at Naas Hospital surrounded by her loving family; beloved wife of the late Peter. Sadly missed by her loving children Michael, Catherine and Vincent (Benny), son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Mary and Michael’s partner Kathy, cherished grandchildren Kevin, Sean, Peter and Emma, sisters Betty and Helen, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Essie Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly (Eircode R93 C560) Monday evening from 5pm. concluding at 8pm. Removal from there on Tuesday at 1pm. to St. Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly, for 1.30pm. Requiem Mass followed by cremation in The Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross at 4pm.

Essie’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link www.rathvillykilteganparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/