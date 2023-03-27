Funds from hit play benefit local charities

By Suzanne Pender

A VERY enjoyable and popular play has also reaped huge benefits for ten local charities and good causes.

Kilquan Drama Group, Coon was delighted to make a number of donations from the proceeds of its recent play ***Anyone could rob a bank***.

Donations were made by the drama group to Friends of the District Hospital, Castlecomer; St Martin’s – Coon field committee and their fundraiser for an astro-turf; SOS Castlecomer; Brow Rangers Athletic Club; Knockbeg College, Carlow; North Kilkenny Wheelchair Association, Coon Community Club; Coon NS parents’ council; Leighlinbridge’s new autism spectrum disorder unit; and Muckalee ladies football for its mothers and others initiative.

Kilquan Drama Group would like to thank all who supported and helped out in any way.